Congress will Reimburse Family Members who couldn’t Afford a Funeral to those who died of COVID

Yes the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our lives, and sadly a lot of us have lost loved ones due to this deadly virus.

Congress has now stepped up to lend a hand and reimburse American who weren’t able to give their family member a proper funeral. They formally announce they would provide 7,000 for those eligible to receive it.

According to CNN.com this funding is strictly targeted to families who have lost a loved one as the result of COVID-19 and there will be a verification process. Eligibility funding will date back to the start of the virus January 20,200 to December 31, 2020. Those applying for the funding will need to provide various forms of documentation such as the receipts and invoices.

Courtesy of CNN