Kodak Black Team thinks the Rapper should Seek Mental Health

The Florida was released from jail over a week ago and has been in the public eye and on social media. He has recently done some time in jail, and accused the guard of abuse, physically, and mentally.

According to thejaminesbrand.com Kodak Black real name Dieuson Octave, hasn’t been himself since being released from prison. His team thinks he needs to get some sort of mental health treatment.

Not to say that he has been acting out but it seems that he hast been the usual himself,he’s more withdraw a source close to his team states.

Kodak was also in solitary confinement for most of his time being behind bars.

They just want him to get help to process where he is at mentally! Jail would do something to anyone mentally, hopefully hell get bak to his normal self of use this time to evolve and be better.