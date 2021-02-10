Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lauren London Sets Overnight Rumor Straight

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lauren London Sets Overnight Rumor Straight

It seems like overnight a rumor began spreading on Twitter that Lauren London was pregnant with her third child.

The rumor, first seen reported over at the L.A Sentinel, started the speculations. The website reported an insider allegedly informed them of Lauren’s pregnancy and plans of an intimate baby shower.

Lauren London responded with a tweet:

Woke up to some straight bullshit. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant. — Lauren London (@LaurenLondon) February 10, 2021

Even J Roc, Nipsey Hussle’s bodyguard when he was alive, also denied the rumors:

“Fake News!!! You people is miserable but sense [sic] we got y’all attention What It Feel Like Hussle x Hov 2/12/21”

Meanwhile, I wish this was a rumor, but it’s true…

Rihanna And LVMH Have Agreed To Shut Down Her Fashion House In Paris

Due to the high prices of the garments, both parties agreed to pause everything at this time. I mean, let’s be real, we are living in a Pandemonium right now and not many people have the extra funds for $700 Fenty shoes and $300 T-shirts. Meanwhile, business is still booming within their other partnerships with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

Rih, now would be a great time to just drop the music, don’tcha think?

