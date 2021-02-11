Issa Rae Launching ‘RAP SH*T’ HBO Max Series, City Girls Co-Exec Producers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

HBO Max has been making some epic moves in the content wars and once again, they’ve scored what could be a major hit. The streamer has just announced a new series tentatively titled RAP SH*T with Issa Rae named as the lead executive producer with co-executive producing credits for JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls.

The announcement shares that along with the aforementioned Rae and City Girls, writer Syreeta Singleton will serve as the executive producer and showrunner for the eight-show series.

The logline reads, “RAP SH*T (wt) follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group,” which, to us, reads like the City Girls are a possible influence on the story.

Montrel McKay, who worked on A Black Lady Sketch Show and Road Trippp, was alas named as an executive producer for Rae’s HOORAE company. Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will be co-writing the pilot with Singleton and Rae.

Yung Miami and JT will also share their co-executive producer duties with their label heads, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for their Quality Control Films outfit. Casting for the series is currently underway.

The music for RAP SH*T should also be straight as Rae’s audio content brand Raedio will handle the supervision of the sounds.

This news comes as Rae is set to wrap up the fifth and final season of the popular comedic drama series Insecure. A release date for the series finale has yet to be announced but will be released in 2021.

