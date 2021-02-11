LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dr. Dre Spotted Leaving Dinner Date With Apryl Jones

Although their faces were partially covered, Dr. Dre was spotted leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood with Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones.

Yes, Omarion’s ex-fiancee and Lil Fizz’s ex-girlfriend, Apryl Jones.

Now, it is no secret that the media mogul is in the middle of a messy divorce and this is probably part of the reason why his estranged wife, Nicole Young, has allegedly been asking for proof of purchases Dr. Dre has made for his mistresses. Young claims Dr. Dre just purchased a $ 2.15 Million dollar home in 2019 for one of his mistresses. No word yet from any of the parties involved on if this Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones entanglement is a serious thing or not, but this sure is getting juicy!

NEW EPISODE! The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2 “For The Love Of Lore’l” WATCH/LISTEN NOW!

Gorilla Glue Girl Is Glue Free

Looks like we can’t call her ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ anymore! Tessica Brown is rejoicing after finally having the Gorilla Glue adhesive spray surgically removed from her head! The $12,500 four-long procedure went down Wednesday in Beverly Hills and she got it all done for FREE thanks to Dr. Michael Obeng, director of MiKO Plastic Surgery. Tessica still has about $20K dollars and counting in her gofundme account and says she plans to spend that money on wigs.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Spotted Leaving Dinner Date With Apryl Jones was originally published on kysdc.com