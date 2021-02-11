CLOSE
The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Spotted Leaving Dinner Date With Apryl Jones

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

&apos;The Defiant Ones&apos; - Special Screening

WENN.com

Dr. Dre Spotted Leaving Dinner Date With Apryl Jones

Although their faces were partially covered, Dr. Dre was spotted leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood with Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones.

Yes, Omarion’s ex-fiancee and Lil Fizz’s ex-girlfriend, Apryl Jones.

Now, it is no secret that the media mogul is in the middle of a messy divorce and this is probably part of the reason why his estranged wife, Nicole Young, has allegedly been asking for proof of purchases Dr. Dre has made for his mistresses. Young claims Dr. Dre just purchased a $ 2.15 Million dollar home in 2019 for one of his mistresses. No word yet from any of the parties involved on if this Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones entanglement is a serious thing or not, but this sure is getting juicy!

The Undressing Room Podcast

NEW EPISODE! The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2 “For The Love Of Lore’l” WATCH/LISTEN NOW!

 

Gorilla Glue Girl, Dr. Michael Obeng

Getty, Instagram

 Gorilla Glue Girl Is Glue Free

Looks like we can’t call her ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ anymore! Tessica Brown is rejoicing after finally having the Gorilla Glue adhesive spray surgically removed from her head! The $12,500 four-long procedure went down Wednesday in Beverly Hills and she got it all done for FREE thanks to Dr. Michael Obeng, director of MiKO Plastic Surgery.  Tessica still has about $20K dollars and counting in her gofundme account and says she plans to spend that money on wigs.

Stuck On Stupid: Woman Fried On Twitter For Using Gorilla Glue To Style Her Hairdo

20 photos Launch gallery

Stuck On Stupid: Woman Fried On Twitter For Using Gorilla Glue To Style Her Hairdo

Continue reading Stuck On Stupid: Woman Fried On Twitter For Using Gorilla Glue To Style Her Hairdo

Stuck On Stupid: Woman Fried On Twitter For Using Gorilla Glue To Style Her Hairdo

[caption id="attachment_941488" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Source: Screenshot / Twitter[/caption] If the quarantine has shown us anything, it’s that bored people do some incredibly stupid things, and we say that respectfully. The latest instance of quarantine boredom struck as a woman has gone viral for posting that she applied Gorilla Glue to her scalp in order to keep her hairstyle in place, and will likely have to rock that look forever. The woman in question posted a TikTok video explaining the desperate measures she went through to secure her style and used the industrial-strength glue instead of the skin-safe wig glue that you can find in almost any hair supply store in the hood. While we’re not exactly sure why any sane individual could look at Gorilla Glue and go, “hm, sure, I could plug a hole in my boat with this stuff by why not apply it to one of the thinnest areas of skin on my body?’ and not think better of it. From our vantage point, the woman seems lightning bolt serious about her usage of the product on her scalp but something about this feels like a whole lot of cap too. It wouldn’t be the first time someone pulled a fast one on the Internet in the name of laughs. As it stands, the woman has been getting ferociously roasted by folks on Twitter who are trying to figure out why in the Sam Hill would anyone put Gorilla Glue on their bare scalp. Haven’t they seen the commercials? Check out the video of the woman and the reactions below. https://twitter.com/LeBlossommm/status/1357355975871758338 — Photo: Screenshot

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Dr. Dre Spotted Leaving Dinner Date With Apryl Jones  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close