Inspiring Af: Popular Cartoonist & Illustrator, Obi Arisukwu, Gets HBO Max Series Order For ‘Obi’

HBO Max has announced series orders for new adult animated shows, including a Scooby-Doo spinoff that will tell the origin story of Velma Dinkley and a revival of Clone High. An animated series entitled OBI, created and inspired by Nigerian-American artist Obi Arisukwu’s Instagram cartoons, is amongst the new shows in development at HBO Max. Arisukwu shares his excitement on Twitter earlier this week.

Finally the word is out! One step closer! Let’s get it!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/0JbqL9DkjO — Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) February 10, 2021

The new series will join the growing lineup of adult animated content on HBO Max, which also includes hit DC show Harley Quinn and pop culture classic The Boondocks.

OBI follows a 30 year old man/child chasing his dreams to become an artist while navigating normal adult life with his friends. The cartoon is an adaptation of Arisukwu’s trendy Instagram comic strip. The cartoon is co-created by Arisukwu and Arthur Harris from The Last OG. The show taps production from Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Michael Schreiber for Studio71 and David Devries.

Obi Arisukwu has been in the process of creating art through his comics for years. The self-proclaimed superhero geek from Houston, Texas had aspirations of being an artist since he was 3 years old. He began sharing his artwork in 2013 to the popular social media channel when he saw other artists finding great success. In 2017, he truly began pursuing art as a career full time, and it appears his hard work has finally paid off.

Arisukwu expressed deep gratitude in his reaction to the news on Twitter, “Seeing my show on this list just brought me to tears,” he tweeted “Man, God is good.”

Seeing my show on this list just brought me to tears. Man, God is good. https://t.co/iyR3v7JQEz — Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) February 10, 2021

Art and meme lovers may recognize Obi’s work on the Internet. The talented illustrator and cartoonist creates comics based upon common themes on social media discussing relationships, adulting and world news.

In this funny comic, he hilariously voices why the FBI has absolutely nothing on a woman’s knack for investigating.

The FBI ain’t got nothing on women! 🙎🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sXL1NvREy4 — Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) May 22, 2020

This comic he shared on Instagram is dedicated to his fans who refuse to stay home even though there’s a growing virus on the loose. He demonstrates the brain being “fried” if we don’t smarten up as a society.

Obi’s progressive and conscious comics are long overdue for a television debut, so this animated series comes as exciting news to fans of his art. We look forward to seeing what else Arisukwu has to offer the world of animation as his universe continues to gradually expand.

Congrats, Obi!

Follow for more updates on the creator’s new series, and we will continue to update you on all things animated to come.

Inspiring Af: Popular Cartoonist & Illustrator, Obi Arisukwu, Gets HBO Max Series Order For ‘Obi’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

