Atlanta Mayor, Don’t Come Here for NBA ALL STAR, We Full!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms is telling everyone to keep their behinds at home and to not travel to ATL to party for the NBA ALL Star events. The NBA All Star Game and skills competition will be taking place next month,

Bottoms said

“People should not travel to Atlanta to party. Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year. I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party.”

She carrie don to say that the city is also reminding local businesses….

“not to host events in the city related to this game.”

Catch the tweet below:

Other NBA players have spoken out against having an NBA ALL Star game especially when they only had a 71 game season. Even Four Time NBA Champ Lebron James isn’t too happy about it, and not looking forward to it, at all.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year. I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game. Short offseason for myself and my teammates. It was 71 days. And then coming into this season, we were told that we were not having an All-Star Game, so we’d have a nice little break.”

What are you’re thoughts ?

Courtesy of the JasmineBrand.com