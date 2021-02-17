Rihanna Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line Worth More than $1 Billion

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As fans are still waiting for Rihanna to drop her next album, possibly titled R9, she is being a very successful entrepreneur of a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. Her business ventures have definitely been paying off, while music is to the side.

Forbes has recently released some facts regarding Savge X Fenty, the jaw dropping detail is that the lingerie line is not worth more than $1 billion. Thanks to the hard work of Riahnan and her team and also yourselves the supporters, and fans.The company recently received a Series B investment of $115 million from private equity firm L Catterton. The investment will reportedly go towards Savage X Fenty being sold in brick and mortar stores.

Rihanna previously said of the investment:

“Lingerie is about celebrating your body and that’s what Savage is all about. Savage to me is such a powerful word. It’s about being confident, in charge, and taking ownership of our choices. This brand is a home, a hub and a safe space for everyone—regardless of shape, size, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation. It is a representation of all and a validation that everyone is beautiful no matter what.”

Are you rocking Savage X Fenty? Congratulations to Rihanna and the team!

Courtesy of thejasminebrand.com