HHW Gaming: Square Enix Announces Hawkeye & Marvel’s Avengers PS5 & Xbox Series X Launch Date

After being teased back in July, we now know when Hawkeye will joining the growing roster of superheroes in Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers.

During Tuesday’s (Feb.16) WAR TABLE Deep Dive, Square Enix shared more details about Hawkeye and what players can look forward to when he finally arrives in the game. Despite having no actual superpowers, the man finds a way to contribute as an Avenger using his exceptional marksmanship and acrobatic skills, which will all be on full display in the game.

Barton’s arrival to Marvel’s Avengers comes after Kate Bishop’s arrival to the game via her “Taking AIM” story update that introduced time travel and gave us more insight into what exactly happened to Nick Fury. Like Bishop, Hawkeye will also have a unique storyline that will breathe more life into the game many players complained that grew bored with quickly.

“Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect” will continue with the whole time travel premise and will see Young Hawkeye and Old Man Hawkeye work alongside Kate Bishop and his trusty canine sidekick Lucky the Dog. They will have to come together to stop Maestro, an evil, twisted version of The Hulk, who goes insane due to the world-wide death and destruction brought on by the Kree invasion.

Along with Hawkeye’s announcement, Square Enix announced that PS5 and Xbox Series X owners could also expect their FREE next-gen upgrade on March 18. The game will boast plenty of visual and gameplay upgrades that will help bring some much-needed new energy into the game.

It slowly seems like Marvel’s Avengers is starting to round out to the game many hoped it would be when it first launched. While the game was blessed with an amazing single-player campaign with Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, as the sole spark to bring The Avengers back together, the online multiplayer component left much to be desired. In our review of Marvel’s Avengers, we likened it to the second Marvel Studios’ Avengers film Age of Ultron, being that the game will be something we would probably grow to appreciate as time passed.

Keep in mind Spider-Man’s arrival to the game is still on the horizon, and there is also the Black Panther as well. We shall see if this will help bring players back to Marvel’s Avengers. You can watch the WAR TABLE Deep Dive for Hawkeye below.

Photo: Square Enix / Marvel’s Avengers

