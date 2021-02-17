LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tory Lanez is the butt of social media’s joke again. The photo of the rapper went viral of bald spots his hair has quickly become the newest meme. Hear Angie Ang’s blind reaction to the photo and Headkrack even flips this into a positive.

In other news, congrats are in order for Megan Thee Stallion. She’s announced that she’s set to graduate this fall and still plans to open her health care facility.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Tory Lanez Faces Memes After Photo Of Bald Spot Goes Viral [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: