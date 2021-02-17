Diva’s Daily Dirt: Update On Justice For Nicki Minaj’s Father

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Update On Justice For Nicki Minaj’s Father

As we continue to pray for Nicki Minaj and her family we are learning that the man who allegedly hit and killed her father, Robert Maraj, has now turned himself into authorities. Although he is not being recognized by name at this time, the man in custody allegedly fled the scene after striking Robert Maraj with a car in Mineola, NY. Let’s all continue to pray for Nicki and her loved ones during this difficult time as we remain hopeful that justice will be served.

Lauryn Hill Makes History As First Female Certified Diamond

Lauryn Hill continues to break barriers even two decades after her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. That album not only gifted her with a #1 single with ‘Doo Wop’ That Thing. It was also the first hip-hop album to ever take home the Grammy Award for Album Of The Year. It has now officially become the first album by a female rapper to earn a Diamond certification.

