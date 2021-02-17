CLOSE
Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Is Officially Worth $1 Billion

Rihanna

Source: Gray Sorrenti / Harper’s Bazaar

The completion of a round of Series B funding for Savage x Fenty raised $115M, pushing the brand’s worth to $1B. The $115M raised is intended to help expand the Fenty brand with retail stores and an athletic wear line. CultureBanx predicts that after the success after these past few years, the brand is on pace to lead the global lingerie market by 2025. 

