CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lil Baby Shuts Down New Album Rumors

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Lil Baby at Hot 107.9

Source: Vincent Davis / Vincent Davis

Lil Baby seemingly isn’t in any rush to get another project in the hands of his fans. Despite the world begging the artist to deliver some more new music, Baby shut down speculation with three letters in a TikTok comment.  Posting two videos of his kids dancing on the video-sharing platform, Lil Baby was bombarded with comments from fans asking for a new album. “Tell ur dad to drop a album,” wrote one fan, directing the comment to Baby’s sons Loyal and Jason. “Nah,” wrote back the artist.

 

Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Effort

Ludacris Getting The Respect He Deserves After Sharing Some Bars Via Instagram

10 photos Launch gallery

Ludacris Getting The Respect He Deserves After Sharing Some Bars Via Instagram

Continue reading Ludacris Getting The Respect He Deserves After Sharing Some Bars Via Instagram

Ludacris Getting The Respect He Deserves After Sharing Some Bars Via Instagram

[caption id="attachment_942380" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: BET2020 / Getty[/caption] Ludacris hasn't released a studio album since 2015 but there's no denying that he's been a viable force in Hip-Hop for quite some time. While Luda has moved on to star in action-packed Hollywood blockbusters, he's still very much sharp with the bars and it appears Twitter has chosen today (Feb. 12) to celebrate him. At the top of the week, the rapper born Chris Bridges blessed his followers with a verse that appears to be a feature on super producer Drumma Boy's upcoming compilation album. In the verse, Luda displays why he is considered one of the best wordsmiths of his era while also demonstrating that there's still plenty left in the tank should he decide to focus his time on music. Over the course of eight studio albums, Ludacris has sold over 24 million records worldwide along with a pair of gold-selling compilation albums with his Disturbing tha Peace collective. He also dropped six acclaimed mixtapes, including sets with DJ Green Lantern and DJ Drama as hosts. Ludacris will be resuming his role as Tej Parker for the Fast & Furious franchise's latest film, F9: The Fast Saga. Ludacris has won both a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critic's Choice Award for the role of Parker. A ninth studio album is slated to be released sometime in 2021, but a title or release date has not yet been announced. Across Twitter, fans are saluting Ludacris for his lyrical exercise, as he framed it, and he's in tip-top shape apparently. Keep scrolling to peep all the reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CK9yydVhugj/ -- Photo: Getty

Lil Baby Shuts Down New Album Rumors  was originally published on wiznation.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close