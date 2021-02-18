CLOSE
Black History Month
Art & Soul 2021 – Bullet Proof Soul

Black by Popular Demand, Join the Arts Council of Indianapolis to celebrate 25th years of Art & Soul!  Art and Soul launches Black History Month by celebrating empowerment through art and music.  This annual festival is ONLINE at Indyarts.orgFeaturing Gospel, Dance, Spoken word, African Drumming, Jazz, Soul and visual art from legendary and emerging artists.  Watch FREE, new performances daily at indy art and soul dot com. Presented with generous support from Lilly Endowment.  Visit Indyarts.org to take part in this annual tradition!

 

