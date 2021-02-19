LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard about the budding love between Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan. They’ve been flaunting their relationship on the gram, and its been beautiful to see. On their latest date night, the couple was spotted out with Michael wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a matching shirt and tie; and Lori in a $5,717.25 Atelier Zuhra Silver Mid Cut Acrylic Dress paired with $1,000 Amina Muaddi Begum Embellished PVC Pumps.

Lots of people are talking about the new couple, including Louisiana rapper, Boosie. In an interview with VladTV, he responded to the news that Michael B Jordan is the model’s latest boyfriend. “I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals.’ ” He continued, “We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who running through women like this, the credit.”

Coming from a man who has 8 children by 6 different women, and a man who hired a prostitute to take his son’s virginity, I’m less inclined to hear him as a voice of reason. People are obsessed with the dating life of a 24-year-old, without taking accountability for their own personal lifestyle choices. Boosie’s misogynous mentality will always find fault in a woman living her life in the same manner that a man lives his.

In any case, Lori looked beautiful in her grey mirrored Atelier Zuhra dress. Issa look! What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In Hermès

Lori Harvey And Michael B Jordan’s Sexy Birthday Photo Set The Internet Ablaze

Lori Harvey Launches Sexy New Loungewear Line With Naked Wardrobe Clothing

Lori Harvey Left No Crumbs In This $5,717 Atelier Zuhra Acrylic Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: