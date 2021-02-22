Kim Kardashian to Document Divorce From Kanye on KUWTK, and New Hulu Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I know its not business and all but the Kardashians are messy! Also I understand since your whole life is alway showcased for the public, you might as well show it all. But damn to document the divorce for multiple TV sources is just a tad bit crucial to Kanye.

According to thejasminebrand.com after months of speculation, the 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce from her 43-year-old husband this month. Kimye has 4 children together, and has been married for seven years. This spilt will b played out in the final season of KUWTK, along with a new Hulu show.

I really wanted them to workout, but you fall in love and you fall out of love. Hopefully the kids are not negatively affected by their parents divorce.