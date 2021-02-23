How to Help Texans That Have Been Affected By The Winter Storm [CLICK HERE]

We’ve all seen the devastation that has happened to our fellow Americans in Texas due to the recent snowstorms. After going days without power or water in extremely low temperatures many of them are in need of help, so we’ve compiled a couple of ways you can help Texas survive this tragedy from afar. Every little bit helps
Beyonce’s BeyGood foundation: https://breadoflifeinc.org/
Houston Foodbank https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/winterstorm
CrowdSource Rescue: http://crowdsourcerescue.org/freeze
Communities Foundation of Texas (North Texas-DFW recovery fund): https://www.cftexas.org/community-impact/disaster-relief-and-recovery/north-texas-winter-weather-crisis-relief-fund
Feed the People Dallas: https://feedthepeopledallas.com/
Google doc with all available donation/relief sites: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zfxyrn9FsgidwFb5t52IC4trkCm8eI6WKOPaW5YPAu4/htmlview?pru=AAABd9CGl_E*OP-0wJl3Y2oT7kZKLQITCA#
