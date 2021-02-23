Bobby Shmurda Released from Jail!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Hot N**** Bobby Shmurda is officially out of jail., 10 month ahead of his scheduled release.

Real name Ackquille Jean Pollard, was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in New York early Tuesday, Feb. 23rd. He made his claim to fame with the 2014 single “Hot Ni***”, and that Shmurda dance.

He went to jail inDecember 2014 on a plea deal for conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon in 2016.

Due to good behavior and his involvement in prison programs he was granted an early release.

Still, he’s on parole until Feb. 23, 2026.

His mother teased some upcoming music from the rapper.

Courtesy of jasmine brand.com