Wiz Khalifa ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Millions,” Juice WRLD “Conversations,” & More | Daily Visuals 2.23.21

It’s close to a year since Wiz Khalifa released the deluxe version of his EP The Saga of Wiz Khalifa and though he’s dropped seemingly hundreds of visuals since then the man finally got around to dropping a video for one of the album’s standout tracks.

Linking up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for his visuals to “Millions,” Wiz puffs on that sticky icky (no surprise) and uses some crazy special effects to entice viewers and show them what it’s like when they puff that Khalifa Kush. We needs some of that right about now.

Juice WRLD fans meanwhile get to celebrate the memory of the man as today we get the posthumous clip to “Conversations” where after some dirt bikin’ and concert footage we get a never before heard freestyle from the young rapper. Rest in peace, homie.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Royce Da 5’9, Fetty Wap, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “MILLIONS”

JUICE WRLD – “CONVERSATIONS”

ROYCE DA 5’9 – “I DON’T AGE”

FETTY WAP – “GANGSTA LOVE”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “HARD”

PHILTHY RICH – “JAN 30TH: CROWN THE KING”

YBN NAHMIR FT. 21 SAVAGE – “OPP STOPPA”

350 HONCHO FT. DJ DRAMA – “LEVEL UP”

SPIDER CUZ – “F*CK IS YOU MAD FOR”

SYLVAN LACUE – “YOUNG SYLVAN BACK”

JAY ROXXX FT. LIL ROB – “I BELONG TO YOU”

