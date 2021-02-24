Civil Rights Leaders Unite To Demand Congress Pass The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act

Civil rights and social justice leaders convened virtually Wednesday morning to demand comprehensive congressional action and hold police accountable for their lethal and excessive actions that far too often involve Black lives.
They united to urge Congress to move swiftly and pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act into law, describing the bill as a literal matter of life or death amid a national policing crisis. Their demands came just weeks ahead of the start of the George Floyd murder trial in Minneapolis and one week before the House was expected to vote on the crucial and timely legislation.
Leader Hoyer, in a letter to Democratic colleagues, outlines the legislation the House will soon take up:
The week of Feb. 22: The American Rescue Plan and the Equality Act
The week of March 1: The For the People Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2021
Former California Rep. and current Housing and Urban Development Secretary Karen Bass in June unveiled the sweeping legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation’s laws. Led by the Congressional Black Caucus the bill ambitiously aims to end police brutality, hold police accountable, improve transparency in policing and create meaningful, structural change when it comes to how law enforcement does their jobs.
If the bill advances through the House and Senate and gets signed into law, it would be the first-ever bold, comprehensive law enforcement accountability and transparency legislation.
Some of the notable portions of the bill include redefining malleable legal terms that impede the successful prosecution of killer cops as well as not offering any new federal funding for police departments.
Perhaps most significantly, the bill aims to hold police accountable by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. It would establish a national registry that would attempt to address loopholes that allow cops who have been fired from one department to be hired by another.
There are other pertinent provisions the Justice in Policing Act covers, as well, including mandating the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras.
Wednesday’s media briefing began with a viewing of the infamous video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck before eight civil rights and social justice leaders each briefly addressed the legislation that they say is needed to have any semblance of accountability for police officers who use excessive and lethal force under questionable circumstances.
“The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is focused, first and foremost, on addressing the regime of impunity that has allowed police officers for decades to kill innocent Black men, women, and children without accountability,” Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund President & Director-Counsel said. “If Congress fails to act to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, it will prove Derek Chauvin right. It will reinforce that in encounters with Black people, law enforcement officers are above the law.”
"When Officer Chauvin looks into the camera as he kills George Floyd, he is looking at us. He is daring us to prove him wrong. And we're calling on Congress to prove him wrong and move forward the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act." —@Sifill_LDF pic.twitter.com/oKKCq62inG
— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) February 24, 2021
Ifill and others compared the plight to get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed to other historic legislation like the Civil Rights Act of 1965.
“Every state has been implicated by this issue,” she said. “Because there are not sufficient civil rights protections at the state level … we expect Congress to act.”
Wade Henderson, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights Interim President & CEO, emphasized the need for a national database of police who have been disciplined for using excessive and/or lethal force to prevent them from being rehired in law enforcement capacities elsewhere. Mentioning how the bill bans no-knock warrants and excessive force maneuvers like chokeholds, Henderson admitted that while the bill may not be “perfect,” it still “represents meaningful progress” and should be passed swiftly by the House and Senate.
“We cannot go through this cycle over and over again,” Henderson said. “Now is the time for those in our nation’s highest offices to take steps to end state-sanctioned violence” and bring structural change to end white supremacy.
Derrick Johnson, NAACP President & CEO, spoke about the abuse of power that law enforcement employs when it comes to accountability for their actions, especially as it relates to Black people.
“For African Americans, we have far too many individuals who take their oath of duty for granted … because they know they have a special privilege,” Johnson said while alluding to a lack of police accountability.
“No person sworn to protect and uphold the law should operate above the law,” Johnson said before adding later: “They are able to do that because there is no accountability in place.”
HAPPENING NOW: The nation’s most influential civil rights and social justice organizations hold a press conference to demand federal action to reform the nation’s police departments through passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. pic.twitter.com/hE9njN6Reg
— NationalActionNet (@NationalAction) February 24, 2021
Johnnetta Betsch Cole, National Council of Negro Women National Chair & President, made sure to point out that it’s not just Black men who are victimized by the police.
“There’s a very long history – and herstory – of violence against Black women, men and children by individual white supremacists and state-sanctioned brutality,” she said.
Cole ran down the very real history of police violence against Black people, going back hundreds of years from slavery and lynchings and enduring through to Reconstruction, Jim Crow and thriving until the current day.
“State-sanctioned violence against African Americans continues as some police – clearly not all – engage in excessive fore and actions that lead to the unwarranted death of Black women, Black men, and yes, Black children,” Cole added. “It will not cease until there are specific and concrete actions … to stop acts of misconduct and racial force in policing.”
Damon Hewitt, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Executive Vice President, spoke about the “willfulness standard” that he said compels prosecutors to decline indicting officers out of fear they will not be able to win the case.
“Essentially it doesn’t matter that someones dead,” Hewitt said. “It only matters under current law that the prosecutor can prove that the officer acted under willful intent.”
Calling for a quick reintroduction and passage of the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, Hewitt cited the “moral clarity” he said the law would bring with its enactment.
Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network President, summed it all up succinctly: “This is not an anti-police bill; it’s an anti-bad policing bill.”
Melanie Campbell, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President & CEO, said challenged Congress: “It’s just time to act.”
Marc H. Morial, National Urban League President & CEO, said, “the call from the people is loud and it’s clear — this is a moment like the ’60s where history will record: where did you stand?”
Of course, it’s not that simple, as the bill would require both chambers of Congress to vote in favor of it during a time when bipartisanship has been challenged. But trying to make the bill “perfect” would be an exercise in futility, Hewitt, the executive vice president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, suggested.
“I congress in the ’60s waited for the perfect voting rights act, we wouldn’t have had legislation,” he said. “No bill is perfect.” But, he continued, this “bill is game-changing, it is paradigm-shifting.”
SEE ALSO:
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching And Accountability
‘Morale Is Low’: Cops Wallow In Self-Pity As The Country Demands Better Policing That’s Not Racist
105 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
105 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 1 of 105
2. McHale Rose, 19
2 of 105
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
3. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 3 of 105
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
4. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 4 of 105
5. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 5 of 105
6. Carl Dorsey III, 39
6 of 105
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
7. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 7 of 105
8. Andre' Hill, 47
8 of 105
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
9. Joshua Feast
9 of 105
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
10. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 10 of 105
11. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 11 of 105
12. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 12 of 105
13. A.J. Crooms
13 of 105
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
14. Sincere Pierce
14 of 105
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
15. Walter Wallace Jr.
15 of 105
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
16. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 16 of 105
17. Jonathan Price
17 of 105
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
18. Deon Kay
18 of 105
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
19. Daniel Prude
19 of 105
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
20. Damian Daniels
20 of 105
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
21. Dijon Kizzee
21 of 105
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
22. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 22 of 105
23. David McAtee
23 of 105
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
24. Natosha “Tony” McDade24 of 105
25. George Floyd
25 of 105
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
26. Yassin Mohamed
26 of 105
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
27. Finan H. Berhe
27 of 105
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— JMcCorrySpeaks (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
28. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 28 of 105
29. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 29 of 105
30. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 30 of 105
31. Terrance Franklin
31 of 105
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
32. Miles HallSource:KRON4 32 of 105
33. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 33 of 105
34. William Green
34 of 105
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
35. Samuel David Mallard, 19
35 of 105
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
36. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 36 of 105
37. De’von Bailey, 19
37 of 105
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
38. Christopher Whitfield, 31
38 of 105
Cop Shoots, Kills Mentally Ill Black Man #ChristopherWhitfield As He Ran Away With Foodhttps://t.co/40a5i5QnEZ pic.twitter.com/nqsIRK6JZe— Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) October 16, 2019
39. Anthony Hill, 26
39 of 105
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
40. De'Von Bailey, 1940 of 105
41. Eric Logan, 54
41 of 105
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
42. Jamarion Robinson, 26
42 of 105
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
43. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
43 of 105
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
44. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
44 of 105
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
45. Ryan Twyman, 2445 of 105
46. Brandon Webber, 20
46 of 105
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
47. Jimmy Atchison, 21
47 of 105
48. Willie McCoy, 20
48 of 105
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
49. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2149 of 105
50. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
50 of 105
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
51. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 51 of 105
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
52. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 52 of 105
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
53. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 53 of 105
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
54. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 54 of 105
55. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 55 of 105
56. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 56 of 105
57. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 57 of 105
58. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 58 of 105
59. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 59 of 105
60. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 60 of 105
61. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 61 of 105
62. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 62 of 105
63. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 63 of 105
64. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 64 of 105
65. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 65 of 105
66. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 66 of 105
67. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 67 of 105
68. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 68 of 105
69. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 69 of 105
70. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 70 of 105
71. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 71 of 105
72. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 72 of 105
73. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 73 of 105
74. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 74 of 105
75. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 75 of 105
76. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 76 of 105
77. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 77 of 105
78. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 78 of 105
79. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 79 of 105
80. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 80 of 105
81. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 81 of 105
82. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 82 of 105
83. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 83 of 105
84. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 84 of 105
85. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 85 of 105
86. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 86 of 105
87. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 87 of 105
88. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 88 of 105
89. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 89 of 105
90. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 90 of 105
91. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 91 of 105
92. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 92 of 105
93. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 93 of 105
94. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 94 of 105
95. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 95 of 105
96. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 96 of 105
97. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 97 of 105
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
98. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 98 of 105
99. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 99 of 105
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
100. Patrick Harmon, 50
100 of 105
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
101. Jonathan Hart, 21
101 of 105
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
102. Maurice Granton, 24
102 of 105
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
103. Julius Johnson, 23
103 of 105
104. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 104 of 105
105. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 105 of 105
Civil Rights Leaders Unite To Demand Congress Pass The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act was originally published on newsone.com