CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Angie’s Motivation: If Today Was The Last Day Of My Life” – Steve Jobs

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Today’s Morning Motivation comes from Steve Jobs, who was born on this date, February 24, in 1955. The inspirational speech from Steve leaves you thinking deeply.

For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Angie’s Motivation: If Today Was The Last Day Of My Life” – Steve Jobs  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close