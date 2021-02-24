Hip Hop Spot: Everything Bobby Shmurda Did Upon His Release From Prison [WATCH]

Bobby is free and the streets are excited!! Headkrack breaks down everything Bobby Shmurda did upon his release from prison. Ray J claims he had never heard the entire verse before from Kanye West’s 2016 “Highlights” track that referenced Kim Kardashian. Ray-J says it’s all love now. Do you believe him? It looks like DaBaby may have some more legal issues to deal with.
