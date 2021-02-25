NBA Playoffs Will Start May 22nd

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So its looks like all 30 teams in the NBA will not get the chance to play a regularly scheduled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There just isn’t enough time to get all the teams scheduled and limits flexibility due to the the Olympics Games that will start in late July.

Its just not possible that every team that miss a game due to a COVID scare will have the chance to make it up. There is not enough time, so the top teams will have the chance to play in the NBA playoffs when the season conclude on May 16. On May 22nd the playoffs will begin !

This will feature the top 10 teams who have the best record courtesy of ESPN.com