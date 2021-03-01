The Morning Hustle Show $1k A Day Contest

Starting Monday, March 1st through Friday, March 5th, The Morning HUSTLE Show invites listeners to live like Akeem, the newly-crowned King of the new movie, Coming 2 America.
Listen for a Coming 2 America movie clip and be the 25th caller at 1-866-HUSTLE-8 for a chance to win! The WINNING is easy! Brought to you by Coming 2 America Soundtrack on Amazon Music and Def Jam Recordings!
Images Appear From ‘Coming 2 America’ Film, Twitter Ready To Head Back To Zamunda
Can't wait! #Coming2America https://t.co/peXzzMbv9U— Author Sharon C. Cooper (@Sharon_Cooper1) December 19, 2020
Awwww i gotta put my mom on to this https://t.co/epBuVmswfD— Mulani (@Mulani_xo) December 18, 2020
How i would have shown up to the new Coming to America premiere #Coming2America @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/Y2d0uwmjTr— Leon: The Professional (@LeonDaGreat) December 19, 2020
I fear this is giving me “ straight to blue ray “ type of aura https://t.co/ovIpDPeBtP— Black Guy Pearce (@Sir_Cyriac) December 19, 2020
This finna be some bullshit https://t.co/fmnHpUCDFI— 🥢 (@__l00seunicorn) December 19, 2020
Lmao warlord Wesley Snipes looks based https://t.co/MNga8wN94z— Sean 🌴 (@95FO_Bhoy) December 19, 2020
Looking forward!! #Coming2America https://t.co/UZYP1cpMQz— Michelle N Barnes (@MichelleNBarnes) December 18, 2020
Praying this doesn’t cause a week long diaspora war lmao https://t.co/yfoTSX9bMZ— 𝓇𝑜𝓈𝑒 (@thinklikegemini) December 18, 2020
Whatever, long as I don't see King Bach https://t.co/auRM6EUVEf— Black Marlins Man 💫 (@ampaveli) December 18, 2020
Who let Kenya Barris be involved with the new Coming to America movie?! pic.twitter.com/Ah3dJbZ4dg— Jonathan Majors' Betrothed (@fab5ivediva) December 19, 2020
Coming to America 2 can be terrible. Wouldn’t care. Just glad everyone’s alive and kicking. https://t.co/D7drMCnnxp— 🌊 (@DVMDOM) December 19, 2020
Coming to America (1988)— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 17, 2020
Coming 2 America (2021)
📷 @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/cVjUhkyml6
I fully believe Tracy Morgan didn’t have to go through wardrobe for COMING 2 AMERICA. Those are his normal clothes. pic.twitter.com/GPELK6iZ8g— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 18, 2020
