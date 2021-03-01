LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Are you ready for a Cardi B and Lizzo collaboration? If you are, there is actually a chance it could happen and soon.

Over the weekend, Cardi B hopped on Twitter to show Lizzo a little love by posted 4 pictures or the singer with the caption, “ These pics do it for me.”

These pics do it for me pic.twitter.com/GNJUom3MlE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

Shortly after, fans flooded Cardi timeline wanting to know if a collaboration is in the works, which Cardi responded, “Can I do a song first and then put her on?”

Can I do a song first thst I can put her on — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 28, 2021

I sure hope this collaboration happens soon.

Cardi B Is Ready For A Lizzo Collaboration was originally published on kysdc.com

