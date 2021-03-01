Lawyer Seeks Looking Into T.I. & Tiny’s Sexual Abuse Claims

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A New York-based attorney sent letters to state attorney generals in at least two states calling for a criminal investigation into recent sexual abuse allegations made against rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

According to a press release obtained by SPIN, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn claims more than 30 women have contacted him accusing the couple and their associates of a wide variety of crimes which include “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape and intimidation” in at least two states. SPIN confirmed that Blackburn will be representing 11 of the alleged accusers.

“These individual claims paint eerily consistent allegations of women prior to or upon immediately entering T&T’s home, hotel, or tour bus were coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs or unknowingly administered drugs to impair the victims’ ability to consent to subsequent vile sexual acts,” he stated according to the press release.

Steve Sadow, the attorney representing the couple, refuted the claims in a statement.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming,” the statement to SPIN read. “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

In January, Sabrina Peterson, a former employee of the couple, accused the rapper of holding a gun to her head on Instagram. As Peterson’s claims went viral, she released screenshots of various anonymous women accusing the couple of pressuring them to engage in sexual acts.

The couple issued a statement shooting down the claims later on that month. “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement read. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

T.I. personally denied the allegations in a video posted on Instagram. He captioned the post, “No weapon formed against us shall prosper. We vehemently deny ALL these disgusting, anonymous allegations. #NotTodaySatin #GodIsReal & #HeDontPlayAboutUS.”

Production on the couple’s VH1 series T.I. And Tiny: Friends And Family Hustle was suspended as a result of the allegations.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

