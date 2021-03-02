T.I. Not Returning for Ant-Man 3 Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to the jasmine brand.com rapper T.I. will to be returning to the movie screen for his role in Ant Man 3. Since facing sexual assault allegations everything around the rapper and his wife has been coming to an halt.

There is no clear answer if this answer to not return o the film has come form Tip himself or his wife, Tiny Harris.

We saw T.I. in Ant-Man in 2015, and the sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018.

The third Ant-Man doesn’t have a release date yet, and is in development, whether or not T.I.’s character will be recast, is unclear.

When it rains it pours as this is all coming after the sexual assault allegations, even production for his and Tiny Harris’s reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle was suspended.

An MTV Spokesperson

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

The allegations poured in from Tiny Harris’s former friend Sabrina Petersen, followed by a number of women, Peterson however accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head.

Also On Power 107.5: