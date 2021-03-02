CLOSE
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil Wayne + New Young Money Compilation Album On The Way

Lil Wayne + New Young Money Compilation Album On The Way

 

YOUNG MULA BABY!!! Looks like Lil Wayne is taking it back to the ‘09 and the 2010’s with this one! Weezy F Baby just announced he’s dropping a new Young Money compilation album! . We all know the Young Money album is what really solidified Wayne’s eye for talent, as he gifted us with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga.  This will be the very first YM album since 2014 when they dropped ‘Young Money: Rise Of An Empire.” Wayne also says he has a new artist on his roster.

 

