Momlinneal Moment, Ways to Save Money!

Ok yes I am guilty of buying what I want and getting what I want, but honey I am at a point in my life when i need to save. I am always splurging on my babies, and myself when I need to, but I know I need to cut back because I do a lot of unnecessary spending.

So what are some things you do to cut back on your unnecessary spending?

Any ideas will help me out! I was also able to do some research and find these tips right here.

I stay HOME!!! lol I enjoy being at home Use any leftovers, or make Do … Cook instead of eating out so much Make a menu plan.. Maintain your home, car, clothes, and appliances etc If you can’t buy it twice you can’t afford it..

Any more tips you would like to add to this Momlinneal Moment?