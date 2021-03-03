Momlinneal Moment, Ways to Save Money!

Ok yes I am guilty of buying what I want and getting what I want, but honey I am at a point in my life when i need to save. I am always splurging on my babies, and myself when I need to, but I know I need to cut back because I do a lot of unnecessary spending.
So what are some things you do to cut back on your unnecessary spending?
Any ideas will help me out! I was also able to do some research and find these tips right here.
- I stay HOME!!! lol I enjoy being at home
- Use any leftovers, or make Do …
- Cook instead of eating out so much
- Make a menu plan..
- Maintain your home, car, clothes, and appliances etc
- If you can’t buy it twice you can’t afford it..
Any more tips you would like to add to this Momlinneal Moment?