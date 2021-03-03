Polaris Fashion Mall Evacuated Due to Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i

Police in Columbus are investigating a report of shots fired at Polaris Fashion Place.

It happened around 12:30 inside the mall on Polaris Parkway in Delaware County.

According to Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua, nobody was injured in the shooting. Columbus police officers are inside the mall looking for the shooter. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/police-investigating-report-of-shooting-at-polaris-fashion-place-mall/

According to the Columbus Police Department, this is not currently an active shooter situation.

