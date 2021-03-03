Lil Uzi Vert “Movie,” G Perico “Never Made Statements” & More | Daily Visuals 3.3.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Lil Uzi Vert. After becoming having a $24,000,000 dollar pink infinity stone inserted into his dome piece and becoming the rap game’s first Avenger, the man went and got wifed up with City Girl’s TJ.

Whether or not he takes that stone off his head and puts it on a ring for TJ remains to be seen but for now Vert is flaunting it every second he can, and for his clip to “Movie” walks around the city of brotherly love Vision’d out as if goons ain’t scheming like Thanos.

G Perico meanwhile wants everyone to know he keeps things a buck in his visuals to “Never Made A Statement” where he reassures the streets that he ain’t never drop a dime or give prosecutors anything to work with. Tekashi might take this song personal. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Flo Milli, G4 Boyz, and more.

LIL UZI VERT – “MOVIE”

G PERICO – “NEVER MADE STATEMENTS”

FLO MILLI – “BACK PACK”

G4 BOYZ – “HMMM”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “WAVE”

HYPNO CARLITO – “YOU’RE STILL MINE REMIX”

FIREBOY DML & D SMOKE – “CHAMPION”

KRIS MADJICK FT. DANKARELLA – “100 PERCENT AUTHENTIC”

