Tekashi’s reputation continues to sink farther and farther into the struggle. He is now being accused of finessing the folks who protected him when things got really hot.

As spotted on Page Six, the Brooklyn rapper is facing his second lawsuit this month. Some of his former security detail claims he never paid them for their services. According to the article, the staff held him down back in 2018 after he got kidnapped and when he seemingly had problems with rappers on every coast. Metropolitan Patrol, an agency based out of California, filed papers again him on Monday, March 1 stating they were contracted by him on November 1, 2018, for protection.

The documents declare that they watched his every move while he was in Los Angeles with armed officers and armored vehicles, which included a “black fully loaded Yukon with ballistic panels” and a “black police Ford Explorer with ballistic panel fully loaded with lights and sirens.” It was agreed that the guards would be compensated at $85.00 dollars an hour on top of the rate for leasing the cars that cost about $300 to $550 per day.

Metropolitan Patrol says they made several attempts to secure payment from the “GOOBA” rapper but were unsuccessful in even receiving a return call or email. Currently, the balance sits at $88,181.50. His lawyer states the responsibility sits with his then management who negotiated the services. “A former management company that provided bookings for Danny hired Metropolitan,” said attorney Lance Lazzaro. “That’s the person responsible for whatever fees are owed.”

Photo: Getty

Sunken Place Stool Pigeon Tekashi69 Sued For Not Paying His Armed Security, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

