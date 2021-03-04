According to NBC4i, Efforts to raise the minimum to $15 an hour have stalled at the federal level, but at the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers have introduced their own bill that would raise the state wage from $8.80 an hour to $15 an hour over a period of time.
“So many of our citizens have to work more than one job just to make ends meet and some even work two jobs and still have to get public assistance,” said Senator Cecil Thomas, (D-Avondale).
Greg Lawson, a research fellow with the Buckeye Institute, said raising the minimum wage would benefit some people, but Ohio would also lose around 100,000 jobs in the process.
“A lot of these are jobs at restaurants and things like that, especially businesses that have been hit particularly badly through the pandemic and so we have to kind of balance these things,” Lawson said.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/ohio-lawmakers-introduce-15-minimum-wage-legislation/
Bill Introduced to Raise Ohio’s Minimum Wage to $15 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com