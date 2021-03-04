CLOSE
Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims

Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty

It seems that no matter what Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says and does both on and off the football field, “The Herd” host Colin Cowherd always seems to be on the attack.

The latest spat involves Mayfield and his wife, Emily, going on social media to mention they had experience a UFO sighting in Austin, Texas.

That was enough for Cowherd to slam the QB for everything related to that particular sighting and claim on his radio show.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“The other big piece of news in the AFC North is last night on Twitter, Baker Mayfield said he saw a UFO,” Cowherd said. “He went out with his beautiful wife, I’m sure they had some margaritas, Austin, Texas, is a fun town. And on Twitter, Baker Mayfield announced, ‘I just saw a UFO diving down near Lake Travis.’

After name dropping the likes of Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady, along with claiming they have “never seen aliens” and adds that he would “prefer my guys don’t talk about it” along with saying that Aaron Rodgers saw a UFO, but won a Big Game ring and trophy, Cowherd continued to criticize Mayfield:

After reciting Mayfield’s tweet verbatim, the Fox Sports radio host added: “Um, no. Nobody else witnessed this. But you’ve got the Steelers are bringing their quarterback back and the Browns’ quarterback is coming back and just saw an alien. It will potentially skew my standings and predictions going forward.”

Then again, Cowherd has never seemed to like Mayfield in the first place.  This just adds more fuel to the fire.

Here is video of the Fox Sports radio host going on the air to give his two cents on the Browns QB.

While Cowherd has always been negative on Mayfield, despite improvements made with the Browns, he was sort-of kind to the QB when the team won a Wild Card game this year for the first time since 1994.

That kindness quickly went away with the UFO claims, but you do have to wonder if the sports talk host was even sincere in the first place.

By the way, here is Mayfield’s tweet on his sighting.

Whose side are you on: Baker Mayfield or Colin Cowherd?  Also, do you believe Baker’s UFO claims?

 

Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims

