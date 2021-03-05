Eddie Murphy is Back to Stand Up When Pandemic Ends

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Coming 2 America star Eddie Murphy does plan to return back to stand up comedy. He going Kevin Hart for a Sirius XM podcast Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, where he shared plans on making his return. At the age of 59, Eddie Murphy has done plenty in his career, from being apart of Saturday Night Live in the 80’s to releasing a hit song ‘Party All the Time’ in 1985.

Eddie Murphy responded to a question that Kevin Hart has asked below:

“My plan was to do Dolemite, Saturday Night Live, Coming 2 America and then do stand-up. And then the pandemic hit, and it shut the whole sh*t down. Then I was going – the whole time last year I would have been out working on my act trying to get my sh*t right, and then the whole thing shut down.”

The plan is simply to return when the pandemic is over, that is the plan

Courtesy of the JasmineBrand