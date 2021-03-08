Third Round of Stimulus Check Around the Corner

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

YES! The third stimulus checks are going to be on their way soon to Americans bank accounts. According to cbsnews.com the $1.9 trillion stimulus coronavirus relief package has passed the Senate with 50-49 vote. Now package will be on its way to the House to get their approval and than it will land on the desk on President Biden for his signature.

If everything goes as plan than Americans can expect to receive their third stimulus check as soon as the weekend of March 13th. Americans are set to receive $1400, and $1400 for every child.

As soon as the House Approves I cannot wait because I need my money! OK.