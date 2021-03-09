T.I. and Tiny Have 6 More Women Come Forward Regarding Sexual Assault Allegations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Things are not going away for the Hustle Family as 6 new women come forward about sexual assail allegations, according to the Daily Beast, these women happen to be a military worker, and another was 17 yrs old.

These allegations just get worse and worse, the new women include a stripper, member of the military and one who says she was 17 yrs old. They’re accusing the couple of date rape, and sexual assault or one of the couples friends.

Tyrone A. Blackburn, a lawyer who is representing 8 women, also previously pushed for charges to be filed against T.I. and Tiny, said in a new statement Monday (March 8th):

“If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already. These women are unaware of each other, and without any leading on my part, they recount eerily similar events of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.”

The women described what might have possibility happened to them, both recounting how they woke up with sore vagina, and a sore anus. They also remember being threatened to be quiet or something would happen to their family.

The Harris Family retains their innocence, and is waiting for the names to be revealed who Blackburn is representing to furthermore prove their innocence.

