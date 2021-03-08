Columbus Police Release Name of Man Wanted in Polaris Fashion Place Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, An arrest warrant for Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr., 21, has been filed with the Delaware County Prosecutors Office for the charge of felony assault.

Truss’ current whereabouts are unknown and police are taking measures to locate and arrest him. Police said his last known address was the 800 block of Antwerp Street in Columbus.

In a press release, Columbus Police said they were asking Truss to turn himself in peacefully to “ensure his safety and the safety of all parties involved.”

According to an affidavit filed in Delaware County, Truss was identified by a witness who said she has known Truss for years as well as Truss’ Facebook page.

If you have any leads please contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4141

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus-police-release-name-photo-of-polaris-shooting-suspect/

