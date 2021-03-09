LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

What’s hip hop without some rap beef? Tekashi 69 is taking it up a notch and challenging Meek Mill to a one-on-one fight. We know Tekashi is all talk and Meek Mill is suspect when it comes to fighting so we’re placing bets on the show. In other rap beef, Kodak Black and Pooh Shiesty exchange words online after Kodak says he invented the money spread.

On the other side of the culture, ‘Coming 2 America’ sets an opening streaming record!

Hip Hop Spot: 6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Fight + 'Coming 2 America' Sets Opening Streaming Record

