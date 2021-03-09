According to NBC4i, According to Columbus Police, at approximately 8:49 a.m., the students were taking a test inside the Bishop Hartley High School gymnasium in the northwest corner of the school near the softball field.
As the test was being administered, a single gunshot came through the wall and hit a metal beam inside the gym, police said.
No one was injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/gunshot-fired-into-columbus-school/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B, First Female With Diamond Certified Single
- Gunfire at Bishop Hartley High School
- Ohio State Pauses Football Program Due to COVID
- ‘The Equalizer’ Starring Queen Latifah Renewed For Second Season
- You’re Crying, We’re Not: ‘Minari’ Star Alan Kim’s Adorable Acceptance Speech At Critics Choice Awards
- Eddie Huang Shares Details About Directorial Debut ‘BOOGIE’ & Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Acting Debut In Exclusive Interview
- Hip Hop Spot: 6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Fight + ‘Coming 2 America’ Sets Opening Streaming Record
- Who’s Cappin: Ex–Papa Johns CEO Says He’s Been Working to Rid His Vocabulary of the N-Word
- Viral: Harry and Meghan Markle’s Highly Anticipated Interview Resulted In New Oprah Winfrey Meme
- Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
Gunfire at Bishop Hartley High School was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On Power 107.5: