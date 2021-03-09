According to NBC4i, Ohio State is pausing team-related activities in its football program for a week because of an increase in positive tests for COVID-19.
The decision was made after a round of PCR testing Monday, the school announced in a news release Tuesday morning. The offices at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center will also be closed.
The football team is scheduled to begin spring practice on Friday, March 19 with a target date of April 17 for the spring game. No announcement has been made on plans for fans at the spring game.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/ohio-state-pauses-activities-in-football-program-for-week-after-positive-covid-19-tests/
Ohio State Pauses Football Program Due to COVID was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com