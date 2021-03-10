‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Star Lexi Underwood Manifested Working With Viola Davis In Showtime Anthology Series ‘The First Lady’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Little Fires Everywhere breakout star Lexi Underwood will portray Malia Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady anthology series opposite Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama. The series written by Aaron Cooley with Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, Cathy Schulman’s Well Entertainment and Gaspin Media.

'Little Fires Everywhere' star Lexi Underwood cast as Malia Obama in Showtime's 'The First Lady' https://t.co/q9u9MeAk8V pic.twitter.com/D4lHXdkTSX — Shadow and Act (@shadowandact) March 9, 2021

Many of history’s most influential and world-changing decisions have been hidden from the public eye, made by America’s charming, complex and dynamic First Ladies. The First Lady anthology series will unveil the truth on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy. Season one will focus on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Lexi Underwood understands the power of her words. A fan noticed how Underwood manifested working with Viola Davis in a previous interview with People discussing her bright future and career aspirations on Twitter.

Wow okay manifestation 🥺✨ https://t.co/4ixjxdDlYA — Lexi Underwood (@LexiCUnderwood) March 10, 2021

Underwood is the second child to be cast in the series, with Dakota Fanning playing Susan Ford. The other leading ladies joining Underwood are Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. More stars included in the series are Jayme Lawson, portraying a young Michelle Obama, Aaron Eckhart, Rhys Wakefield, Judy Greer and Kristine Froseth.

The Susanne Bier-directed series’ concept came from Schulman, inspired by a spec script Cooley wrote about Lady Bird Johnson. Bier, known for her work on The Undoing will direct the entire series. According to Town&Country, she’s most enthused about the combination of working with Davis, Pfeiffer and Bier.

The premiere date has not been released. We will keep you updated with news on Showtime’s The First Lady anthology series.

