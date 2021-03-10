Joey Bada$$ & DJ Scheme “Trust Nobody (2 My Brothers),” Young Dolph ft. Key Glock “Aspen” & More | Daily Visuals 3.10.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Joey Bada$$’s been on his grizzly for the past few years looking to establish himself as a lyricist’s lyricist while keeping Brooklyn on his back, and in 2021 he continues to do just that.

Throwing an assist to DJ Scheme for the visuals to “Trust Nobody (2 My Brothers)” Joey Bada$$ joins the producer for a late night studio session to lay down the track before taking off in the wee hours of the morning. They probably shot this video in a matter of minutes, y’all.

Back in the south Young Dolph and Key Glock link up for the clip to “Aspen” where the two go to a snow cabin and get all kinds of turnt with snow mobiles and half-naked women. They living it up, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Russ, G Herbo, etc.

JOEY BADA$$ & DJ SCHEME – “TRUST NOBODY (2 MY BROTHERS)”

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK – “ASPEN”

RUSS – “HARD FOR ME”

G HERBO – “BREAK YOSELF”

ROD WAVE – “STREET RUNNER”

FOOGIANO – “INTRO”

SYLVAN LACUE – “CLAM CHOWDA”

MONTANA OF 300 – “WHOOPTY (REMIX)”

POPOFF FT. BIG TWINS – “FROM THE CONCRETE”

JREY CASH – “POUND SCALES”

