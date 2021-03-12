The Weeknd to Boycott the Grammys After Nomination Snub!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Real name Abel Tesfaye, aka the Weeknd is upset at the committees that make up the Grammy Awards because his album “After Hours” did not receive a Grammy Nomination for 2021.

I have be honest the Weeknd definitely had some good music on After Hours, but I don’t feel as if it was left out of any nominations. Have you heard it? The production is impeccable and of course the vote of the Weeknd is unmatched.

The committees that make up the Grammys did respond to the Weeknd claims, simply saying how his music was amazing but..

“To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All Grammy nominees are recognized by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all.”

So the horrible show that the Weeknd put on at the Super Bowl did to affect the artist chance to receive nominations.

Courtesy of thejasminebrand.com

What do you think is the Weeknd overreacting?