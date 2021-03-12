CLOSE
Zoo Keeper Attacked by Cheetah at Columbus Zoo

According to the Columbus Dispatch there was an attack at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium on Thursday morning. A cheetah attacked a keeper.

This attack occurred around 9:50 am in an area not open to the public while two animal staff members were taking 4 year old cheetah Isabelle for her daily exercise walk. Isabelle was harnessed as a keeper from the Heart of Africa region approached and Isabelle sat purring.

The handlers invited the keeper to come closer and Isabelle crouched down and lunged toward the keeper, who is known to work around giraffes and other hoofstock.

The keeper has since been released after their evaluation.

Zoo officials believe it was the scent of the other animals on the keeper that triggered Isabelle’s natural instinct to attack, they are still investigating.

