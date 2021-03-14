CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners At 2021 Grammy Awards

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Premiere Ceremony

Megan Thee Stallion‘s reaction says it all. The H-Town Hottie took home her first Grammy Award on Sunday (March 14) as she and Beyoncé won the Best Rap Performance category for their “Savage” remix.

The award, presented during the pre-show telecast was Beyoncé’s second win of the day. Earlier, she and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took home the Grammy for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” from the Black Is King film. Should she rack up any more wins tonight, she could leave the awards as the most-awarded woman in Grammy history. Alison Krauss has the most Grammy wins by a woman with 27. Beyoncé has 26 — and counting.

Meg’s natural reaction? Pure excitement.

Elsewhere on the pre-show telecast, Robert Glasper and H.E.R. won Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined,” Nas won his first Grammy after 14 nominations as King’s Disease won Best Rap Album and more.

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners At 2021 Grammy Awards  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

