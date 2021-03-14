Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners At 2021 Grammy Awards

Megan Thee Stallion‘s reaction says it all. The H-Town Hottie took home her first Grammy Award on Sunday (March 14) as she and Beyoncé won the Best Rap Performance category for their “Savage” remix.
The award, presented during the pre-show telecast was Beyoncé’s second win of the day. Earlier, she and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took home the Grammy for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” from the Black Is King film. Should she rack up any more wins tonight, she could leave the awards as the most-awarded woman in Grammy history. Alison Krauss has the most Grammy wins by a woman with 27. Beyoncé has 26 — and counting.
Meg’s natural reaction? Pure excitement.
AHHHHHHHJHGJDKNBOOM😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 14, 2021
Elsewhere on the pre-show telecast, Robert Glasper and H.E.R. won Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined,” Nas won his first Grammy after 14 nominations as King’s Disease won Best Rap Album and more.
The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
1. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 23
2. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 13 of 23
14. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 14 of 23
15. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 15 of 23
16. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 23
17. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 17 of 23
18. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 18 of 23
19. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 19 of 23
20. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 21 of 23
22. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. The Good, Bad, and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 23 of 23
The Latest:
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From Power!
- Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners At 2021 Grammy Awards
- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s Racist Comments Are Worse Than You Think
- Beyoncé Is Skipping Tonight’s Grammys Despite Leading The Pack With Nine Nominations
- Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set To Be Inducted Into National Women’s Hall Of Fame!
- Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New Faces Of Neutrogena!
- Viral Video Complaining About Black Law Students Confirms Suspicions Of Professor’s Racism
- The Jackson Water Crisis Is Far From Over
- Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue
- The Lo Down: Michelle Obama Shares a Vaccine Selfie and Encourages Americans to Get Their Shots [WATCH]
- Hip Hop Spot: Jay-Z Roasted This Actor For Showing Up Shirtless On Zoom + Master P Reveals His Next Big Purchase
Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners At 2021 Grammy Awards was originally published on theboxhouston.com