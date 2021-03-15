According to NBC4i, The 2021 Columbus International Auto Show has been canceled due to the pandemic, but plans are already underway for the 2022 show.
“Out of an abundance of caution we have elected to start planning for 2022 and cancel the 2021 Columbus International Auto Show. With that said, we are extremely excited for what the 2022 Columbus International Auto Show is going to bring especially for those in the market for a new vehicle and every auto enthusiast,” Columbus Automobile Dealers Association President, Zach Doran released in a statement. “Unfortunately, there is simply too much ongoing uncertainty. We know that this decision is in the best interests of all those who make the Columbus International Auto Show the great event that it is.”
According to the release, the next in-person Columbus International Auto Show, will be held March 17 – 20, 2022.
Columbus International Auto Show Canceled was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com