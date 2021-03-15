According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden is planning to execute the first major tax hike in federal taxes in almost 30 years, Bloomberg reported Monday.
The increase would be used to help pay for the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus package — called the American Rescue Plan — which Biden signed into law Thursday.
The planned increases reportedly include raising the corporate tax from 21% to 28%, increasing the income tax rate on people making over $400,000, expanding the estate tax, paring back tax preferences on pass-through businesses such as limited-liability companies, and setting up a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals making at least $1 million.
The tax hike, the first such measure since Bill Clinton’s overhaul in 1993, will likely include repealing former President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law, which benefited corporations and wealthy individuals, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Here’s Your Chance to Win $1K From Power!
- Drew Brees Retires from the NFL!
- Tiffany Haddish Reacts to being called Nicki Minaj of Comedy
- Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ” Williams in ABC’s ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Series
- Get Familiar:: Ohio Bred Producer Shares His Musical Genius!
- Reports of Shots Fired at Polaris Fashion Place, Columbus Police Investigating
- Tiffany Haddish Makes Historic Grammy Win As The Second Black Woman To Win Best Comedy Album
- Biden Announces Large Tax Hike, But Not for All Americans
- Columbus International Auto Show Canceled
- MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
- Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All Employees Can Get COVID Vaccine
Biden Announces Large Tax Hike, But Not for All Americans was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com