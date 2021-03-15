According to NBC4i, Police are searching Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus after a report of shots fired.
Columbus police officers are on the scene, clearing the mall.
The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed they are responding to the mall. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is also responding.
Police responded to the mall shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Reports of Shots Fired at Polaris Fashion Place, Columbus Police Investigating was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
