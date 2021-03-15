Get Doja Cat’s Grungy Grammys Glam With This Simple At-Home Tutorial!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Doja Cat’s bold glam at last night’s Grammys was absolutely one to remember as the three-time nominee hit the red carpet with a look that she called, “out there.”

“I like something that’s out there,” the singer told E! News. “I have been very toned down lately. This is like something I have always wanted to do.”

Designer by Roberto Cavalli, the gown was a unique mix of a leather motorcycle jacket on top and an array of feathers as the skirt, making quite the fashion statement for Doja’s red carpet debut for the annual event. ”

“I saw this, there’s this little detail on the jacket that’s a cat claw and I feel like that is fully encompassing, that is creating — this is what I want to be,” she continued. “The cat lady, let me be that.”

While her outfit absolutely made a major fashion statement, it was her hair and makeup that truly set the look off. Styled by hairstylist Jared Henderson, Doja’s modern-day mullet was created by Jared’s use of Joico’s NEWLY launched and renovated stylers. He took to his Instagram page to show off the completed look, simply captioning the photo “Grammys 2021.”

As for her makeup, the “Say So” singer rocked a grungy and dramatic smokey eye to match the bold aesthetics of her gown while the rest of her face looked radiant and natural. Popular MUA Ernesto Casillas, who’s also known for working with celebrities like Tiffany Haddish and SZA, was responsible for painting Doja’s gorgeous face last night, using Shiseido’s newly launched Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation to help make her skin shine.

If you’re loving Doja’s look, now you can get her red carpet glam right at home with this simple step-by-step hair and makeup tutorial curated by Doja’s A-list glam squad!

From the hair color to the actual style to the bold makeup look and everything in between, check out these simple steps to get red carpet ready, Doja style!

HOW-TO HAIR

COLOR

Prep Treatment: Defy Damage ProSeries 1: Bond-Protecting Color Optimizer

Formula 1: Blonde Life Powder Lightener with 20 Volume LumiShine Developer

Formula 2: Color Intensity Red + Ruby Red equal parts

Post Treatment: Defy Damage ProSeries 2: Bond-Strengthening Color Treatment

Color Technical (performance):

Step1:

Prelighten extensions with formula 1 to a level 4 brunette and then rinse and shampoo with Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo under cool water and towel-dried the hair.

Step 2:

In a sink with hot water, add Formula 2 into the water and stir until the water is red

Step 3:

Dip the extensions in the water color and let it process for 10 minutes.

Step 4:

Treat the extensions with Defy Damage ProSeries 2 for 5 minutes. Rinse and let air dry.

HOW TO: STYLE

STYLING PRODUCTS

Step 1:

Spray the hair with Joico JoiMist Firm Finishing Spray and brush into a ponytail. Prep the hair with Heat Hero to protect against thermal and mechanical damage.

Step 2:

Once extensions are added to the pony for volume and length, apply a dime size amount of the Joico Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil in palms of hands and run through the hair to add a little shine and moisture.

Step 3:

Tie small elastics 3 inches apart going down the ponytail and then pulled gently to create “bubbles”.

Step 4:

Once all of the hair bubbles are formed, finish off the look with the Joico Flip Turn to seal the look and last thought all off the hair whips in the performance.

HOW-TO MAKEUP

DON’T MISS…

A Bearded And Grilled Up Kofi Siriboe Is Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ Man Candy And Twitter Is In Its Feelings

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed

Get Doja Cat’s Grungy Grammys Glam With This Simple At-Home Tutorial! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: